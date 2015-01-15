Santa Barbara Independent Schools Hosting Kindergarten Fair on Jan. 28

The Santa Barbara Independent Schools consortium group will be hosting an annual Kindergarten Fair at Fleischmann Hall located in the Santa Barbara History Museum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28.

The evening is designed to give interested parents an opportunity to visit with 11 Independent School representatives. The event will also include a presentation by local child clinical psychologist Dr. Carrie Towbes on the social emotional aspects of Kindergarten Readiness.

This event is a fantastic way to learn about many different schools in one evening!

This fair is for adults only.

Participating area schools that will be in attendance include:

» Crane Country Day School

» El Montecito School

» Garden Street Academy

» The Howard School

» The Knox School

» Laguna Blanca

» Marymount of Santa Barbara

» Montessori Center School

» Providence; A Santa Barbara Christian School

» Santa Barbara Montessori

» Waldorf School of Santa Barbara

We hope you will make it. Click here for further information about Santa Barbara Independent Schools.

For more information about the Kindergarten Fair, you are welcome to contact SBIS events chair Alyssa Morris at [email protected] or by phone at 805.683.9383 x104. Don't miss out! It promises to be an informative evening.