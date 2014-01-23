Santa Barbara Independent Schools Hosting Kindergarten Fair

The Santa Barbara Independent Schools consortium group will be hosting an annual Kindergarten Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Fleischmann Hall in the Santa Barbara History Museum.

The evening is designed to give interested parents an opportunity to visit with 11 Independent School representatives.

The event will also include a presentation by local child clinical psychologist Dr. Carrie Towbes on the social emotional aspects of kindergarten readiness.

This event is a fantastic way to learn about many different schools in one evening. This fair is for adults only, so families will need to plan their child care accordingly.

Participating area schools that will be in attendance include Crane Country Day, El Montecito School, Garden Street Academy, The Howard School, The Knox School, Laguna Blanca, Marymount of Santa Barbara, Montessori Center School, Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, Santa Barbara Montessori and Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

We hope you will make it. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Independent Schools.

For more information about the Kindergarten Fair, contact SBIS events chairwoman Alyssa Morris at [email protected] or 805.683.9383 x104. Don't miss out! It promises to be an informative evening.