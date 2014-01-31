Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Interior Designer Tamara Ruccione Expands Staging Business

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Santa Barbara Staging Solutions | January 31, 2014 | 11:56 a.m.

Interior designer Tamara Ruccione, founder of Santa Barbara Staging Solutions, has expanded her business to include staging retirement communities.

Tamara Ruccione
Tamara Ruccione

“Many seniors have come from homes where they have collected 50 to 60 years worth of furnishings,” Ruccione said. “It can be difficult for them to imagine how they could live comfortably in two or three rooms. A well-staged model can help them make that transition and visualize themselves living well in their later years.”

Ruccione has had tremendous success staging retirement home models. Her success has not only helped seniors feel more comfortable, it has also helped retirement communities from Santa Barbara to San Diego increase their sales and rentals.

For years, seniors have waited on long lists to be accepted into retirement communities; however, with the downturn in the economy these same communities saw a decline in applicants and started struggling to fill their vacancies.

When communities were full, managers would give potential residents tours of residents’ living quarters. With the rise in vacancies, this is no longer the case. Ruccione recently started staging a few empty models for managers to showcase rather than showing empty rooms. This gives vacancies a more cohesive, professional appearance and has given retirement communities tremendous success. Sales and rentals have shot back up as a result.

Staging retirement communities is a new branch of Ruccione’s already established business, Santa Barbara Staging Solutions, through which she helps people sell their homes by providing furnishings, organizing, decluttering, arranging furniture for optimal flow and accessorizing.

“We offer a full array of furniture, lamps, rugs, plants, trees, accessories, bedding, dishware and outdoor furniture,” Ruccione said. “Our details make the difference.”

She now uses those same details to help seniors transition more easily and to help retirement homes stay in business.

Click here for more information. To contact Ruccione, call 805.275.4156.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Staging Solutions.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 