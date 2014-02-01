Santa Barbara International Film Festival Tribute Honors David O. Russell
Oscar-nominated director is up for an Academy Award for his latest project, American Hustle
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| February 1, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.
David O. Russell was honored Friday night with the Outstanding Director Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Russell, 55, who was nominated for a best-director Oscar for his latest hit — American Hustle — was the subject of a tribute at the Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.
Friday was the first of several nights of tributes for the festival, which runs through Feb. 9, and included the traditional red-carpet entrance for film big-wigs.
Russell’s last three films — American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter — have received more than two dozen Oscar nominations, and established him as one of Hollywood’s top directors.
