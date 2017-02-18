Santa Barbara International Film Festival Programs Showcase the Power of Film

Organization's educational vision focuses on providing opportunities for children, families and seniors that entertain and educate

Film has the unique ability to both entertain and educate, and the visual component of cinema allows individuals to connect with complicated subject matters that they otherwise may not be able to grasp.

This ability to make a difference and inspire change is at the core of the mission of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s educational programs for participants both young and old.

“Film has the ability to change hearts and minds, to expose us to worlds we could otherwise not experience,” new board president Lynda Weinman told Noozhawk. “In this day and age when there is so much divisiveness and protectionism, film has never been a more important window into empathy, compassion and awareness.”

Weinman, co-founder and executive chairwoman of Lynda.com, is a tech entrepreneur who was elected in 2016 to serve as board president when the previous president moved to Los Angeles.

“Over two decades, she built her corporation, Lynda.com, into the leading online learning platform, serving more than 10,000 organizations and millions of individuals around the world,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said.

“Weinman is utilizing her unique skill set to lead the board in implementing SBIFF’s strategic vision to expand its education profile to reach new and underserved audiences.

“This educational vision includes a variety of programs serving 20,000 children, families and seniors each year, many from vulnerable and underserved populations.”

All of SBIFF’s education programs are offered at no cost, helping to develop competency in analyzing and appreciating visual media.

The programs run the gamut from a youth-oriented film camp with the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County to new efforts to get seniors involved from nearby retirement centers — all providing a full range of benefits to the community.

AppleBox and Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies are two other popular programs that were offered during the recent festival held Feb. 1-11.

SBIFF’s newest program, Programs for Seniors, was created to provide transit-dependent seniors with entertainment and socialization.

In partnership with Easy Lift Transportation and a generous grant from the Mosher Foundation, Easy Lift provides transportation to the Riviera Theatre, and SBIFF provides a fun and safe movie-going experience complete with popcorn and refreshments — all at no cost to the seniors.

Two more programs launched in 2016 are the Rosebud Program and Film Camp.

In addition, with its new Riviera Theatre location, SBIFF expects to serve thousands more through all of the organization’s efforts. Cinema Society, The Showcase and The Wave Film Festival are also based at the Riviera, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra.

“We have an amazing strategic plan that focuses on various communities — the underserved K-12 population, adult learners, high-schoolers, teachers and the elderly,” Weinman said.

“We cannot wait to have a full-time venue to share the stories that films can only tell. It’s such a great moment in our history.”

Two inspirational examples of the impact of the programs are local youth Aija Mayrock and Tate Larrick, who through the 10-10-10 Program were able to create and inspire through the power of film.

Mayrock moved to Santa Barbara when she was 15 years old, seeking a fresh start after enduring more than eight years of bullying in the form of verbal, physical and cyber abuse.

“I came to Santa Barbara with a fresh start, but still dealing with the after effects of bullying,” she said. “I was extremely insecure and didn’t really know what my purpose was in life.”

One day by chance, she took a different path to class when she saw a poster for the SBIFF 10-10-10 competition.

“I had never written a screenplay before, but for some reason I decided to go home that night and write a screenplay to submit to 10-10-10,” she said.

“The deadline for the competition was that very evening. I submitted it and was accepted three weeks later. It was surreal.”

To this day she has never come across a program like SBIFF that allows young people to see their work come to life on the big screen.

“The more I read about 10-10-10, the more I was fascinated with the program,” Mayrock said. “At 15 years old, I was able to be mentored by the most successful writers in Hollywood, have my movie filmed and see it on the big screen of the Arlington Theatre.

“That’s transformational for a young person.”

The experience has proven to be the beginning of her journey as a writer, having now written a bestselling book, The Survival Guide to Bullying, that drives home an important message and showcases her talent and capability as an author, filmmaker, actress and activist.

“After the program, I continued to work with Mickey Duzdevich and Michal Weisbrock,” Mayrock said. “They have been mentors for me in my life over the past few years, and have guided me toward incredible opportunities in Santa Barbara and in the film industry, as well as remained true friends.

“I feel so lucky to have met a family of wonderful people through SBIFF.”

Larrick became involved with the 10-10-10 program after coming home one day and telling his mother, Talli, that he was excited about a new project and was planning to submit some of his work for the competition.

“He began immediately putting a team together in his mind just in case he found out he had been accepted,” his proud mother shared with Noozhawk.

Larrick learned about working with a team to create something special in only 10 days while trying to attend school, gaining valuable experience in time management with real deadlines and understanding his ability to work under pressure.

“Take a chance, and you have nothing to lose and so much to gain,” Larrick said.

Today, he now has his own business, Bread & Butter Media Production and Management, and teaches film editing for Santa Barbara City College at Santa Barbara High School to encourage more students to become film buffs and filmmakers.

Larrick and Mayrock exemplify the value of exploring the new opportunities provided by the power of film and the programs of SBIFF.

“I’ve learned that nothing good comes from staying in your comfort zone,” Mayrock said. “If you have a dream or desire in life, you gotta be brave and chase it.

“Take the risk. It’s well worth it. I can’t imagine where my life would be if I didn’t get involved with SBIFF and join 10-10-10.”

