Santa Barbara International Film Festival Releases 2017 Lineup

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday announced its 2017 program, which is full of high-profile talent, world premieres and films from around the world.

The 32nd annual event — which runs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 11 — will offer films from more than 50 countries, including 51 world premieres and 64 U.S. premieres, along with tributes to the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.

Opening night kicks off at the Arlington Theatre with the world premiere of director Phillip Baribeau’s Charged, SBIFF organizers said.

The documentary highlights chef and outdoorsman Eduardo Garcia who suffered major injuries and lost his hand after being shocked by 2,400 volts of electricity.

Closing night of the festival will feature Lone Scherfig’s romantic comedy Their Finest, a story about a group of filmmakers working to make a heartwarming film to boost morale during in London during World War II.

SBIFF will also host events honoring some of the year’s finest work in film.

Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Jeff Bridges, Casey Affleck, Isabelle Huppert and Michelle Williams are among those being recognized for awards this year.

SBIFF is a nonprofit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent, as well as international cinema.

This year’s SBIFF will be presented by UGG.

