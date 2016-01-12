Santa Barbara International Film Festival Rounds Out 2016 Virtuosos Awards With New Recipients

Sports

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Jan. 7, 2016, that Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) and Géza Röhrig (Son of Saul) as the second group of recipients for the 2016 Virtuosos Award, which recognizes a select group of actors who have distinguished themselves through performances in film this past year.

Elizabeth Banks, Joel Edgerton, Paul Dano and Jacob Tremblay were previously announced as honorees. The Award presentation will take place Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, at the Arlington Theatre at the 31st edition of the festival, which runs Feb. 3-13, 2016.

“These performers have used their craft and respective roles to transport us through the varied lives of their characters,” stated Durling, “We have followed them along their artistic pursuits and are excited to join them in next steps of their journeys.”

The diverse and talented group will be recognized for their overall career as well as their breakthrough roles this past year.

Vikander has had a banner year with searing performances in the adventurous period drama Testament of Youth and the cerebral thriller Ex Machina as well as the emotional portrayal of Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl.

Past recipients for this award include Chadwick Boseman, Ellar Coltrane, Logan Lerman, David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, J.K. Simmons, Jenny Slate, Ann Dowd, Elle Fanning, Ezra Miller, Eddie Redmayne, Omar Sy, Quvenzhané Wallis, Demián Bichir, Rooney Mara, Melissa McCarthy, Shailene Woodley, Andy Serkis, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Garfield, John Hawkes, Lesley Manville, Hailee Steinfeld, Jacki Weaver, Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan, Gabourey Sidibe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Casey Affleck, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, Melissa Leo, James McAvoy, Ellen Page, Amy Ryan, Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jared Leto and June Squibb.

The festival has announced that it will honor Johnny Depp (Black Mass) with its Maltin Modern Master Award, Brie Larson (Room) and Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn) with it’s Outstanding Performers Of The Year Award, Rooney Mara (Carol) with the Cinema Vanguard Award and Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams (Spotlight) as an ensemble with its American Riviera Award.

It is also set to celebrate Elizabeth Banks (Love & Mercy), Joel Edgerton (Black Mass), Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, Youth) and Jacob Tremblay (Room) with the Virtuoso Award among additional, yet to be announced, honorees.

The festival previously honored Jane Fonda (Youth) with its Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film

— Brooke Blumberg is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.