Santa Barbara International Veterans Marathon Puts Endurance to the Test

Full marathon, half-marathon and rehab relay offer options for runners of all skills along route between Dos Pueblos High, SBCC

Hundreds of runners put their endurance to the test Saturday during the Santa Barbara International Veterans Marathon.

The 26.2-mile course began at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, and eventually wound its way down to the finish line at Santa Barbara City College.

A 13.1-mile half-marathon also was run, beginning at the Page Youth Center and also finishing at SBCC.

The runners were treated to a near-perfect day for an endurance race, with clear skies, mild temperatures and little wind.

The day's activities also included an "elite rehab relay" with teams of two to four, "aimed at providing all runners a reason to stay in shape or get fit," according to organizers.

The fastest time — 2:32:10.8 — was clocked by Peter Kemboi of Kenya, who was followed by Julian Spence of Australia at 2:33:04.9.

The best women's time was logged by Elisa Karhu of San Diego at 2:42:44.4. She was trailed by Mollie Rosing of Newport Beach at 3:11:12.4.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .