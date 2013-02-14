Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:42 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigators Seek Possible Victims in Molest Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 14, 2013 | 5:55 p.m.

Joshua Erik Valenzuela
Joshua Erik Valenzuela

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are searching for possible additional victims in a child-molestation case involving a local man.

Joshua Erik Valenzuela, 48, was arrested Oct. 10 at his workplace in Goleta, General Electric Intelligent Platforms, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Authorities found evidence of digital home-made pornography on his home and work computers, including images of potential victims who may be minors, Hoover said.

Valenzuela was charged with multiple felonies in November, according to the complaint filed with the Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

He was charged with eight felony counts, including: continuous sexual abuse with a girl under the age of 14 (to whom the defendant had resided with or had recurring access); five counts of oral copulation of a person under the age of 16; forcible rape; and furnishing marijuana to a minor under the age of 14, the complaint states.

The alleged offenses occurred in 2010 and 2011, according to the complaint.

The case hasn’t yet gone to a preliminary hearing, according to Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter.

Valenzuela has ties to both Goleta and Buellton, and anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the North County Criminal Investigative Division at 805.934.6170.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 