Community Invited to Celebrate Opening of Santa Barbara’s New Bath Street Pocket Park

Santa Barbara’s new Bath Street Pocket Park features a playground for small children, fencing and benches, among other amenities. (Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department photo)
By Summers Case for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | March 6, 2015 | 3:04 p.m.

The public is invited to join Mayor Helene Schneider and the Santa Barbara City Council, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the corner of Bath and Ortega streets to celebrate the opening of the Bath Street Pocket Park.

Funded with $250,000 of the city’s former Redevelopment Agency bond funds, the Bath Street Pocket Park was designed by the Parks & Recreation Department after a collaborative community discussion process. Involving neighborhood residents was crucial to the project, and led to the decision to develop the proposed park site as a safe play space for young children and families in the high-density neighborhood.

“Santa Barbara has a long history of providing parks to support community health and well-being, foster recreation and enhance the lives of city residents,” said Jill Zachary, assistant director of the Parks & Recreation Department, who led the project. “Although it took many years to bring make this park a reality, it has always been a priority. We are pleased it is now ready for neighborhood families to enjoy.”

The concept for the park was first proposed in the late 1990s, when property for the park was acquired as part of the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Project. Funding for the project was secured in December 2013 from the successor agency of the city’s former Redevelopment Agency. Work on the project began in February 2014.

The park occupies an area of 2,700 square feet, and includes a small playground suitable for children 2 through 5 years old, lighting, fencing, native landscaping, and site amenities including benches and permeable pavers to reduce creek pollution. With the opening of the Bath Street Pocket Park, the City of Santa Barbara will have 57 total parks and recreation facilities and 22 playgrounds for children.

— Summers Case represents the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 

