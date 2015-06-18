Santa Barbara Invites Public to Workshop on Draft Use Regulations for Zoning Ordinance

The public is invited to the second Community/Planning Commission Workshop for the update to the City of Santa Barbara’s Zoning Ordinance at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25 in the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, 630 Garden St.

The purpose of the workshop is to present and receive public input on the Draft Module #1: Use Regulations, which is the second major document in the process to update the city’s Zoning Ordinance. Prior to the Planning Commission meeting, an informal “open house” will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., where the community can view materials and interact with planners and consultants.

Module #1 is comprised of three “use” components: 1) base zone purposes and use regulations; 2) development standards for specific uses; and 3) use classifications. The document is available on the project website by clicking here.

The Santa Barbara New Zoning Ordinance (NZO) is an effort to update the city’s Zoning Ordinance (Title 28 of the City’s Municipal Code) that establishes the zone classifications, permitted uses in the various zones, development standards and regulations, and the development review process. The zoning regulations affect land use, design, parcel size, building heights, density, setbacks, parking, landscaping, fencing and other aspects of property development and use.

The public is invited to learn about the NZO project and to share their ideas about zoning regulations as the city strives to craft a new Zoning Ordinance that is easier to use; is modern and reflective of the City’s current uses, practices, and development patterns; is clear in decision-making protocols with some streamlined review processes, where appropriate; addresses certain nonconforming situations and brings them into compliance to the extent feasible; and that promotes adaptive reuse of properties.

For more information please visit the project website by clicking here.

— Marck Aguilar is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.