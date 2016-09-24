Santa Barbara is Silver Division Runner-up at Royal Tourney

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High finished second in the Silver Division at the Royal Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Simi Valley.

The Dons defeated Oak Park, Downey and host Royal to reach the final, where they came up short against Hart.

Linnea Skinner played all three hitting positions at the net (outside, middle and opposite) over the course of the tournament. "A very rare trifecta," said coach John Gannon.

Gannon praised setter Ellie Chenoweth "for an amazing job of running the offense," the outside hitting and passing of Erika Foreman and the defense and passing of libero Megan Seabury.

The Dons return to Channel League play Tuesday at undefeated and top-ranked Ventura.

