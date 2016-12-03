Santa Barbara is Top Dog at Cats & Hounds Soccer Tournament

Boys Soccer

Heymar Hernandez scored the game-winning goal to give Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team a 1-0 win over Lompoc in the championship game of the Cats & Hounds Tournament in Atascadero on Saturday.

The Dons dominated the game, outshooting the Braves 24-3. "But it only takes one," said coach Todd Heil.

Hernandez finished the one to give the Dons a 5-0 record.

Earlier Saturday, Santa Barbara defeated Righetti 3-2 in the semifinals. Guillermo Mendoza, Alejandro Saucedo and Juan Zarate scored for the Dons.

"On the whole, this is a solid start to our season after a strong finish to our season last year," Heil said. The Dons were CIF Division 1 finalists last year.

Santa Barbara is back on the road Wednesday at Camarillo before hosting perennial power Santa Margarita on Saturday at 5 p.m.

