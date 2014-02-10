Santa Barbara’s Jackson Sproul of Army and Navy Academy Named to All-Academic Basketball Team

Tom Tarantino, athletic director at Army and Navy Academy, has announced the 2014 Winter Season San Diego Union-Tribune Scholar Athletes.

The Union-Tribune San Diego All-Academic Team recognizes juniors and seniors who participated in a California Interscholastic Federation-approved varsity sport who have maintained an unweighted grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the most current grading period.

Thirty-five Warrior athletes are recognized for their academic and athletic achievements during the winter 2014 seasons for basketball, soccer and wrestling.

The basketball team includes Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara, class of 2015 at Army and Navy Academy.

"We are very proud of our thirty-five UT Scholar Athletes, who have all exhibited outstanding commitment and discipline in their studies and in competition," Tarantino said. "They are learning valuable life lessons, both on and off the field."

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private, nonprofit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men in grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only private military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

— Paige Maslen represents Army and Navy Academy.