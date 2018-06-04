Santa Barbara’s Jay Farber Vies for $8.36 Million Prize in World Series of Poker Main Event

Jay Farber, who lives in Las Vegas but calls Santa Barbara his hometown, will face off in a heads-up battle for $8.36 million and the 2013 World Series of Poker Main Event championship Tuesday night at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The showdown will be broadcast at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN.

When he was younger, the 29-year-old Farber, a Santa Barbara High graduate who also studied business at Santa Barbara City College, honed his skills at the 18-and-over Chumash Casino Resort poker room, according to commentary during Monday night’s ESPN2 coverage of the Main Event’s final table.

Farber enters Tuesday night’s heads-up action with a slight chip lead over opponent Ryan Riess of East Lansing, Mich. The winner will receive $8.36 million. The runner-up will get $5.17 million.

The World Series of Poker Main Event began on July 6 with 6,352 participants entering the $10,000 buy-in tournament.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The casino’s gaming floor is open 24/7 and features 2,000 slot machines, dozens of table games, bingo, poker, and daily cash and prize giveaways.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist at the Chumash Casino Resort.