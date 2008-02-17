Santa Barbara Jazz Band Cues Up Benefit Concert

{mosimage}
The Santa Barbara High Jazz Band and Jazz Combos will be playing a special benefit concert Monday in preparation for their appearance at the annual Reno Jazz Festival in April. The performance and sales of the combined group’s CD will benefit the school’s Instrumental Music Department.
Monday’s performance will be 7-9 p.m. at SOHo Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students. For more information, contact band director Charlie Ortega at 805.966.9101 x252 or SOHo at 805.962.7776.
The Jazz Band and Jazz Combos will be performing April 24-26 at the Reno Jazz Festival at the University of Nevada. Founded in 1962, the festival attracted more than 9,000 participants and fans in 2007.