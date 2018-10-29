Santa Barbara Jewish Federation Condemns Attack on Temple, Sets Community Vigil

We join Jewish Federation of North America (JFNA) in mourning the tragic loss of life in Pittsburgh, at Congregation Etz Chayim, and stand in solidarity with federations and Jewish communities across the country.

A community vigil — Night of Solidarity — will be held 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara.

The vigil will commemorate the victims of the attack on Tree of Life Congregation, and celebrate the Santa Barbara community‘s strength and unity as participants join their voices in song, in mourning and in hope.

Following is JFNA’s full statement, which the local federation endorses:

“With broken hearts, but unbroken resolve, The Jewish Federations of North America join the entire Jewish community and decent people everywhere in expressing grief and outrage at the heinous murder of innocent people at Congregation Etz Chayim, Tree of Life, in Pittsburgh.

The anti-Semitism and xenophobia that led to this unspeakable bloodshed while Jews are engaged in peaceful worship — or anywhere in the world under any circumstances — must be condemned in no uncertain terms by leadership and the general public alike.

Hatred and vitriol must have no quarter in any aspect of our country, for they not only contravene the sacred promise of America; they violate the moral and ethical core of our society.

JFNA is proud of the outpouring of support and solidarity from the 147 Jewish Federations and 300 Network communities across North America, as well as from the entirety of communities, organizations, and the State of Israel.

We see this as a moment of great unification of purpose. We must use this opportunity to unite our cities, states and nation to ensure that no such tragedies recur in any community of any persuasion.

We must tap our outrage to effectuate positive change and safeguards, letting our officials know that we stand ready to work with them to make it so.

The Jewish Federations are deeply grateful to the first responders — several of whom were severely injured — who rushed to the scene to serve and support their community.

We salute all law enforcement efforts, at great personal risk, who sought to save lives and preserve order, and the city, state and federal officials and agencies who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends and colleagues in Pittsburgh.

We know that they and their families share our sadness and concern, and they are our heroes.

We also know that our colleagues at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, led by our friend and superb CEO, Jeff Finkelstein, and chair Meryl K. Ainsman, past chair Cynthia Shapira and all leadership and participants, are working around the clock to support a bereaved community, even as they grieve themselves. That, too, is what Federation does.

Our Secure Community Network (SCN), as always, is working behind the scenes and without fanfare, to confront terror like this when it happens and to prepare communities with the tools they need to both prevent and cope with such events.

SCN immediately deployed assets to support the Federation’s security experts as they deal with this horrible situation.

We make this sacred and solemn vow that we will stand united and in partnership with our elected officials and good people everywhere to work together towards the day when no community is vulnerable to such attacks.

Anti-Semitism and xenophobia are contagions that infect societies and end in tragedy, not only for Jews, but for all humanity.

We call upon our neighbors and friends to ACT with us as we bring the full force of our collective system to bear on this tragedy; we will not rest until the last remnant of such hatred is eradicated from our midst.

We send our profound sympathy to the families and friends of those murdered; we pray for the speedy and full healing of the wounded, and comfort for their loved ones. We vow our solidarity and support to our Pittsburgh family.

May the memories of the murdered be a blessing, and a clarion call to action for all of us.”

Night of solidarity

Tuesday’s vigil will include:

Welcome from Steven Amerikaner, Congregation B’nai B’rith president.

Message from Santa Barbara leadership, Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Songs for Healing led by Cantor Mark Childs.

Interfaith Clergy Association president Pastor Denise Leichte.

Candle-lighting ceremony led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner to commemorate the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack, 11 candles will be lit by community representatives.

Remarks from Congregation B’nai B’rith Rabbi Stephen Cohen.

Closing song/prayer will interfaith clergy representing the Santa Barbara Clergy Association.

Community partners are Anti-Defamation League, Santa Barbara Hillel, Community Shul, Young Israel Santa Barbara, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

— Mark Wilf, board chair; Jerry Silverman, president/CEO, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.