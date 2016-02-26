Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:10 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival Returns After 5-Year Intermission March 2016

By Briana Sapp Tivey for the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival | February 26, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

After a five year intermission, the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival (SBJFF) will return March 19-22, 2016. Taking place at the New Vic (March 19 & 20) and Riviera theaters (March 21 & 22), the festival showcases films that span the breadth of Jewish experience: Sephardic, Ashkenazi, Israeli and diaspora Jews — from the hysterically funny to the heart wrenching. 

The festival chairmen are Mashey Bernstein and Ron Zonen. The former believes a Jewish film festival fills a community need that cannot be met otherwise.

“There are so many films of Jewish interest that never make it to the big screen, and we miss out on learning so much about our sociological, political and cultural lives and history, and also seeing good films,” he said.

“Even watching them in the privacy of our homes on a TV does not equal the feeling of community that is generated when we watch the movies on the big screen surrounded by an audience,” he said. “We also want to enhance the experience as much as possible by contextualizing the movies with speakers and other programs. One cannot get this anywhere except at a Festival.”

The SBJFF will feature nine full-length films and several shorts. According to Bernstein, the selection criteria were straightforward.

“Quality, quality, quality. We wanted films that cover the gamut of Jewish life and to have as much variety as possible. So we will have feature length films, documentaries, shorts and films from Europe and Israel,” he said.
 
Two films of particular interest include the acclaimed documentary by Aviva Kempner, Rosenwald, which tells the inspiring story of the Jewish President of Sears Roebuck who, after lifting himself out of poverty, set up over 5,300 schools for impoverished African-Americans in the South during the 1920s and ‘30s.

The Festival’s closing feature, A Tale of Love and Darkness, directed by and starring Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman, is a moving adaptation of Amos Oz’s memoir. Natalie’s performance, at once touching and gentle, will stir your heart as it did her son’s.

In addition to the films and speakers, no Jewish event would be complete without food! Pass holders can look forward to opening and closing receptions with cuisine that reflects the cultural fare they will enjoy, and on Sunday and Monday mornings will a light nosh a before the day’s films get underway.

For more information, including film descriptions, trailers and schedule or to purchase passes, visit www.sbjewishfilmfestival.org or call 805.957.1115.

Briana Sapp Tivey represents the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival.

 

