Santa Barbara Judge Sentences Man to Prison for Child Molestation

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Juan Carlos Medina, 27, was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for committing five felony counts of non-forcible child molestation against a 10-year old child.

Medina pled no contest to the five felony child molestation charges on March 3, 2015.

He was sentenced on Jan. 11, 2016, to the maximum sentence of 16 years in state prison by the Honorable Judge Michael Carrozzo.

The mother of the victim was present for the verdict and was relieved by the result.

“There is no amount of custody time that can restore the childhood of this 10-year old who was victimized repeatedly by the defendant,” stated Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman.

“I am pleased that the court recognized that this crime deserved the maximum time allowable of 16 years. Now, the victim and her family can begin to restore their lives knowing that the defendant will not have any access to them for years to come.”