Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Ups Bail to $4.5 Million in Fire-Rebuild Scam Case

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 10, 2013 | 7:48 p.m.

A Santa Barbara Superior Court judge granted a request Wednesday to raise the bail for a woman suspected of swindling local fire victims to $4.5 million, a figure close to the amount she allegedly stole from her victims.

A Santa Barbara judge on Wednesday raised the bail for Peggy Art Estes to $4.5 million in her fire-rebuilding fraud case. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)
A Santa Barbara judge on Wednesday raised the bail for Peggy Art Estes to $4.5 million in her fire-rebuilding fraud case. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Penny Art Estes, 63, who operated a company called Green Building America, is accused of defrauding 13 people in the Santa Barbara area after their homes were destroyed by wildfire, disappearing with nearly $5 million.

Estes was arrested on June 4 in San Bernardino County after a protracted run from law enforcement, and her bail was set at $2 million until Wednesday’s decision by Judge Thomas Adams.

According to court documents asking Thomas to increase the bail amount, Estes is also a suspect in a case pending in Riverside County where she allegedly defrauded an elderly person in another construction project. The losses in that case are alleged to be in excess of $500,000.

“Sufficient bail is necessary to ensure that the defendant is not released from custody and then disappears,” court documents state. “She would have an even greater motivation to flee the jurisdiction as well as the state of California, now that another criminal case is looming on her horizon.”

According to the criminal complaint filed against Estes in March, the Santa Barbara County crimes occurred between Aug. 25, 2010, and Sept. 30, 2011, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in February.

[inset}

Estes’ arrest warrant was based on an investigation into her alleged defrauding of homeowners who were the victims of the Jesusita and Tea fires.

The complaint against Estes lists 24 felony counts, including diversion of construction funds, obtaining services by false pretenses, grand theft, and financial elder abuse, as well as failure to file income taxes for 2009, 2010 and 2011.

According to documents asking for an arrest warrant, Estes explained to fire survivors, many times after support meetings, that her company used mold- and fire-resistant hybrid blocks in construction.

The report said various stages of work on the homes transpired, and millions of dollars were turned over to her, but at some point she became unreachable.

Ultimately, the company abandoned the projects and Estes could not be contacted.

Estes is due back in court Sept. 11 for arraignment.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 