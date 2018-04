Santa Barbara Junior Girl Scouts Partner with CASA to Earn Bronze Award

Girl Scout Troop 50636 presented their Bronze Award community service project to district Girl Scout leaders at the Girl Scout Service Unit Meeting in January. A ceremony followed awarding the Bronze pin.

"Our fifth-grade girls worked really hard to earn this honor," parent and leader Michelle Martinich said. "I am so proud of them."

The troop partnered with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to create an activity and reading center. Channeling their love for reading, the girls created a space that will bring joy to the children who use it.

Requirements include earning multiple badges, completing one of the four Girl Scout program goals and completing a Bronze Award service project demonstrating leadership and commitment to community.

