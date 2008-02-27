Santa Barbara Junior High Celebrates 75th Anniversary

{mosimage}

Santa Barbara Junior High is inviting the public to enjoy the celebration of the school’s 75th anniversary Friday. The on-campus event at 721 E. Cota St. will last from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be a charge for the carnival, food and raffle but everything else is free. Events will include entertainment in the Marjorie Luke Theatre with performances by students, alumni, teachers and special guests. There also will be a slide show from the yearbooks dating back to 1933.

Local experts will lead architectural and historical tours in English and Spanish. A scavenger hunt will take place in the school with rewards for those who can complete the challenge. There will be kid’s carnival games, inflatibles and prizes available in an outdoor "fun zone."

In addition, a variety of musical groups will perform on an outdoor stage and a local DJ will be filling in with great music. Local restaurants will set up food booths.

The day’s celebration will end with a performance by the eclectic Los Angeles recording group Vajra comprised of former SBJHS students.