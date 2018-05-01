Santa Barbara Junior High School to Participate in No Name-Calling Week

Next week, Santa Barbara Junior High School will celebrate kindness by joining thousands of schools throughout the nation in No Name-Calling Week.

This event was created by GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network) in an effort to help address issues of bullying, name-calling and bias in schools.

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 20, the Associated Student Body will work with students on a variety of activities designed to help them realize the impact of verbal bullying, and bring an awareness to strategies for coping with and putting an end to name-calling, including having an art contest, poetry contest, library exhibit and theme days throughout the week.

At its core, No Name-Calling Week is part of the school’s annual No Place for Hate campaign where students are taught to foster understanding that no student should ever feel isolated because of his or her ethnicity, race, religion, sexual orientation or physical appearance.

» Tuesday, Jan. 20: Ride the Peace Train by wearing any tie-dye clothing to show support of peace at school and in the community.

» Wednesday, Jan. 21: Character Counts Day and Pledge encourages students to go to school dressed as his/her favorite character and also pledge for kindness during lunch in the quad.

» Thursday, Jan. 22: Walk a Mile in Someone Else’s Shoes Day calls on students to wear two different shoes to school.

» Friday, Jan. 23: Hats Off to Kind Words Day is a day where students can wear hats and are encouraged to have fun with it.

— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.