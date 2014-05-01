Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards Program Marks 45th Year of Fun, Fitness and Life Skills

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara | May 1, 2014 | 7:48 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Junior Lifeguards program will kick off its 45th year this June, continuing in its tradition of helping youth ages 9 to 17 build physical fitness and develop water safety skills. The program is also known for its many opportunities to have fun, make new friends, and build teamwork and leadership skills.

“The Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards program is an all-around fun program, and the best value for money in our area,” said Rich Hanna, who has led the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s aquatics program for the past 11 years. “Our Junior Lifeguards participants get to network with local peers in a way that doesn’t often happen during the school year because of the various school districts, and kids come out of the program with newfound friendships and the ability to work well in teams. The combination of the physical fitness aspect and the water safety skills they acquire serve them well living here in Santa Barbara, a truly fitness-first and aquatics-minded community.”

Participants in the city’s Junior Lifeguards program must pass a swim test to make sure their swimming skills are strong enough get them through the program — this year’s swim test is scheduled for May 10. Once the seven-week program begins June 23, participants will take part in invigorating daily workouts, and learn water safety, first aid and surf lifesaving skills. Marine education and friendly lifeguard competitions are also major components of the junior lifeguard program.

Although the city’s Junior Lifeguards program does very well in competitions, the program’s main components are fun and team building. The program also helps to set participants up for success later in life, and many stay with Junior Lifeguards for years, moving on to become instructor’s aides and, later, instructors.

“I wouldn't trade anything in the world for the dedication, commitment, hard work and self-motivation I have learned through my experience at SB Junior Lifeguards over the last eight summers,” said Jess Gaffney, one of the program’s instructors who started out as a program participant. “From being a participant to an instructor aide to an instructor it has been the best, most fun way to spend my summers while building my character and work ethic through teamwork and responsibility.”

Phil Faulding, a former Junior Lifeguards participant who is now a firefighter with the Santa Barbara Fire Department, spoke similarly highly of his experience. Junior Lifeguards “was the foundation for a successful career for me,” Faulding said. “Our instructors taught us about teamwork, responsibility, water safety, and many other great life lessons that I still use today on a daily basis.”

To sign up for Junior Lifeguards as a returning participant, click here. To find out more about joining as a new participant, to sign up for the swim test or to let city staff help you with any other questions, please call 805.897.2680.

The swim test for new participants will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Los Baños Pool, 401 Shoreline Drive, with check in at 1:30 p.m.

Parents’ Night will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department offers a wide range of parks, facilities and programs designed to serve the needs of the community. The department’s award-winning recreation program was founded in 1924 and has grown to include sports leagues for all ages, 15 community and recreation facilities, aquatics and tennis facilities, summer camps, afterschool programs, dance classes, and special events. The aquatics program, based at the historic Cabrillo Bathhouse, offers youth summer camps and swimming and volleyball lessons and activities for all ages, including Junior Lifeguards and community lifeguard and water safety instructor certification courses.

Click here for more information on the department.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 