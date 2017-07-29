Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards Reclaim Fiesta Competition Title
Whitney Meister, left, of Carpinteria, and Santa Barbara’s Savanna Manset battle it out in the beach flags event. Meister took first place and Manset was second. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | July 29, 2017 | 4:33 p.m.
The City of Santa Barbara's Junior Lifeguards captured the team title at the annual Fiesta Competition at East Beach last Thursday, edging out a strong team from Avila Beach.
Avila won the competition last year.
Eight teams from the tricounties along with a group from Newport Beach participated in the competition, which included a variety of ocean and beach events, including the paddle board relay, taplin race, beach flags contest, and run-swim-run relay. Each team included three age-group divisions of competitors.
The final overall team standings: Santa Barbara, Avila Beach, Carpinteria, UCSB, Hendry's, Pismo Beach, Oceano, Newport Beach and Port Hueneme.
Brandon Rogers anchored the Carpinteria Junior Lifeguards boys B Division paddleboard relay team to second place. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
