Santa Barbara Junior Saints Blank Santa Paula in Battle of Unbeaten YFL Teams

Youth Sports

Osby Perez scored two touchdowns and the defense of the Santa Barbara Saints Junior Division team shut down Santa Paula for a 15-0 victory last Saturday at La Playa Stadium in a battle of undefeated teams in the Gold Coast Youth Football League.

Perez returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score and Ian Branch kicked the PAT for a quick 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Perez carried the ball on a misdirection play and took it 65 yards to the end zone. Fullback Shawn Waters ran for the 2-point conversion to give the Saints a 15-0 lead.

The Saints' defense did the rest, shutting down Santa Paula's strong running game. Tackles Greco Guevara and Oliver Martinez and linebackers Jacob Nevarez and Chaz Rosales spearheaded the solid defensive performance.

The Junior Saints play their final regular season game on Saturday at 2 p.m., at La Playa.

In other SBYFL action, the Saints Senior Team (4-2) defeated Simi Valley Bulldogs, 28-0, and the Saints Mighty Mites blanked Saugus, 36-0. The Bantam and Sophomore teams fell to Oxnard and Santa Clarita, respectively.

