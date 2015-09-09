Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:01 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Juries Find Men Guilty of Raping Woman on East Beach

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 9, 2015 | 9:51 p.m.

Two men were found guilty Thursday of raping a woman on Santa Barbara's East Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Juan Carlos Herrera-Romero, 31, and Gabino Andres Romero, 27, who are cousins, each had a jury during the trial, in which both men were accused of sexually assaulting a woman on July 16, 2014. 

The juries both returned guilty verdicts in court Thursday

At the time of the crimes, police said the Romeros spent the evening of July 15 fishing on Stearns Wharf, where they consumed beers, discussed finding a homeless woman to sexually assault, and then used knives to subdue the woman and her partner while the assaults took place.

Herrera-Romero was convicted of four felony charges, including conspiracy to commit rape, rape in concert, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation in concert, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was also found to have personally used a knife during the assault. 

Romero's jury returned guilty verdicts on four felony charges as well, including rape in concert, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation in concert, and criminal threats against the sexual assault victim's companion, who was present.

He was also found to have personally used a knife during the threats and assault. 

"The use of a knife during the commission of a forcible sex crime makes each defendant eligible for a life sentence under California’s One Strike Law," according to a statement from the DA's office. 

Both men will be sentenced by Judge Rick Brown on Oct. 7.

Herrera-Romero faces a maximum sentence of 54 years to life in state prison, and Romero faces a maximum sentence of 36 years to life.

“As a result of the exemplary investigative work on the part of the Santa Barbara Police Department and the eventual prosecution by Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron, both defendants will spend the rest of their lives in prison, and hopefully these highly vulnerable survivors will begin their healing process,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement released after the jury deliberations and verdicts. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 