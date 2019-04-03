Santa Barbara Jury Finds Man Guilty of Defrauding Auto Insurance Company

A 52-year-old man was convicted on one felony count of “defrauding or prejudicing [an] insurer” after staging a car accident in 2016, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Fred Brown III was found guilty by a jury on March 29 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

He is facing a maximum of five years in prison when he appears for sentencing May 1 before Judge James Herman.

On April 22, 2016, Brown called 9-1-1 to report that his 2010 Dodge Charger went over the road on East Camino Cielo in the hills above Santa Barbara, the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

He told a California Highway Patrol officer that after he parked on level ground, turned off the engine and exited the driver’s side door, the vehicle rolled over the cliff.

Brown was unable to account for the vehicle’s keys, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The responding CHP officer and Brown were able to spot the vehicle about 250 feet down the ravine after the fog lifted in the morning.

Subsequent investigation revealed Brown had taken out a title loan on the car and fallen behind on the payments, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators who rappelled down to the Dodge Charger were unable to locate the keys, and observed the ignition was in the “on” position and the air bag had deployed.

The Dodge Charger’s evidentiary data recorder was located and was analyzed by the CHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

“MAIT investigators determined that the Dodge Charger was on, in drive, and a force was applied to the accelerator pedal five seconds prior to the deployment of the vehicle’s air bags,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “Due to the investigation by the CHP and their MAIT unit, the defendant was held accountable for this crime.”

District Attorney Joyce Dudley expressed her appreciation for the investigators working on this case.

“This guilty verdict should also serve as a clear message to individuals who think they can commit the crime of auto insurance fraud and avoid prosecution,” Dudley said in a statement. “This is a crime that effects every auto insurance consumer because insurers pass along these losses through higher premiums."

