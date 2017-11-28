Santa Barbara Just Misses 100 points in Home-Opening Victory Over Nipomo

Boys Basketball

Jackson Gonzales knocked down five three-pointers and shared top-scoring honors with Aiden Douglas and Bryce Warrecker in Santa Barbara High’s 99-57 boys basketball rout of Nipomo on Tuesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

Gonzales, Douglas and Warrecker each scored 15 points in the Dons’ home opener. Davis Kim tallied 12 points, Morgan Peus had 11 and Jackson Hamilton added 10.

“I thought we did a good job of moving the ball and finding the open man,” Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante said. “We played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and it was fun to watch.”

The Dons roared out to a 20-9 first-quarter lead and scored 30 points in the second and third quarters to blow the game open.

Bregante praised the play of Johnnie Coleman and Jackson Hamilton.

“They both had great floor games with nice assists, steals and rebounds,” he said.

Santa Barbara will face tougher competition on Thursday as it opens the Simi Valley Tournament against Harvard Westlake, the No. 22-ranked team in the L.A. Times Southland Poll.