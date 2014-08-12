Santa Barbara Juvenile Court, Solvang Court Closing in October

Severe ongoing budget cuts have forced the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to shutter two divisions come October.

The clerk’s office at the Solvang Division and the courtroom and clerk’s office at the Juvenile Court facility near Goleta will close at the end of the day Oct. 10, with filings and court staff moving to other county divisions.

Traffic court trials from the Solvang jurisdiction will continue to be heard at the 1745 Mission Dr., Suite C, location, but only on the second and fourth Wednesdays every month.

Effective Oct. 14, all matters previously filed in Solvang — along with court staff — will move to the Lompoc Division at 115 Civic Center Plaza.

On the same date, all juvenile delinquency and juvenile dependency matters previously heard at the Juvenile Court at 4500 Hollister Ave. will be moved to Santa Barbara Superior Court’s Jury Assembly Building in Department 14 at 1108 Santa Barbara St.

For filing all juvenile delinquency and juvenile dependency matters, county residents will have to go to the Juvenile Clerk’s Office in the Figueroa Division at 118 E. Figueroa St.

Although some courts funding was restored this year, the amount wasn’t enough to keep the two facilities open.

“The court finds that above actions are necessary due to the significant and continuing cuts to the state judicial branch budget,” presiding judge Arthur Garcia said in a statement.

“Since 2009, state funding for the judicial branch has been significantly reduced, with those reductions impacting the budgets of individual superior courts.”

Juvenile court staff will assist in the main court facilities in downtown Santa Barbara, and changes will not impact juvenile matters scheduled for the Santa Maria Division of the Juvenile Court.

The news was made public Tuesday, per government code, and a public comment period will remain open until Oct. 6.

Anyone with comments about planned changes is encouraged to email them to [email protected] or to send them to Darrel E. Parker, court executive officer, at 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

