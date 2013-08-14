Santa Barbara Kennel Club Hosting Dog Shows at Earl Warren Showgrounds

The Santa Barbara Kennel Club will host its 104th and 105th SBKC Dog Shows.

The Santa Barbara Kennel Club Dog Show started in 1919, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious dog shows in the country.

The shows will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

A portion of the proceeds from the admission will go to support three Santa Barbara County police dogs.

In conjunction with the SBKC Dog Show, the Simi Valley Kennel Club will host its show on Friday, Aug. 23 and the Conejo Kennel Club Show will take place on Monday, Aug. 26 at the same location, making this an exciting four-day weekend.

Also happening this year are the fourth annual Breeder’s Showcase, the Bullygangza and the Sighthound Spectacular. These events offer a great opportunity for families to ask questions of the experts and find out which breed is right for them.

More than 175 breeds will be represented over the four days. In addition, a Dog Show Tour at 10 a.m. both days will show attendants the ins-and-outs of the dog show.

— Anita O’Berg is the Santa Barbara Kennel Club's show chair.