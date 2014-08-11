The Santa Barbara Kennel Club hosts its 106th and 107th SBKC Dog Shows.

The lovely Santa Barbara Kennel Club Dog Show started in 1919, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious dog shows in the country.

It takes place on Saturday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, Highway 101 and Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

A portion of the proceeds from the admission will go to support the Santa Barbara County K-9 dogs, and Take the Lead, which services people in the support of purebred dogs who suffer life-threatening or terminal illness.

In conjunction with the SBKC Dog Show on Saturday and Sunday, the Simi Valley Kennel Club has its show on Friday, Aug. 22, at the same location, making this an exciting three-day weekend.

Also happening this year: the fifth annual Breeder’s Showcase, the Bullygangza and the Sighthound Spectacular. These events offer a great opportunity for families to ask questions of the experts and find out which breed is right for them.

Over 175 breeds will be represented over the four days. In addition, a Dog Show Tour at 10 a.m. both days will show attendants the ins-and-outs of the dog show.

For more information about the SBKC please visit www.sbkcdogs.com.