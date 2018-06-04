Santa Barbara’s Kids World Far from Child’s Play for One of Its Biggest Champions

Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

As a professional cabinet and furniture maker, Joseph Garred had a skill set that was ideal for the construction of Santa Barbara’s Kids World back in 1993. But among the army of volunteers who turned out to build the popular playground at Alameda Park, no one has devoted more time — then or now. “I think everyone did a great job,” he says. “It’s really heartfelt for the community.” Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 1, 2018 | 11:45 p.m.

It’s called Kids World, and it’s one of Santa Barbara’s most venerable family attractions.

But it also could be called Garred’s World. That’s because Joseph Garred’s woodwork decorates the children’s playground, giving the whimsical land a sense of style, novelty and flair.

Although the playground was designed by Ithaca, N.Y.-based Leathers & Associates, individual volunteers in 1993 convened to help build the playground in Alameda Park, at 1400 Santa Barbara St.

Among them was Garred, who brought his tools to the park, set up a table and got to work. He created the playground’s curved tower spires, an intricate marble maze that stretches across dozens of wood panels on both sides, square tic-tac-toe games, a wood viewing bench made out of teak and a sound wall made of chimes.

Garred was the first one at the gate 25 years ago to build the playground, and he’s still there, meeting recently with Noozhawk to talk about his work.

“I found that tools and machines were more dependable than people,” Garred said, while wearing the pear-green T-shirt he wore during construction more than two decades ago.

“They don’t lie to you. They are really honest. Me and machines get along well.”

Garred also recently returned to Kids World to help restore the bench and soundwall, as part of the playground’s renovation in 2017. He brought his 6-year-old granddaughter this time to help him.

On March 28, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department recognized Garred for his hard work on the playground.

“It’s just the intense detailed work that you see when you go into the structure,” parks manager Santos Escobar explained. “You just need to keep looking and you will see it — Joseph’s touch, pure craftsmanship.

The intricate Marble Maze is among the more popular features of Kids World. Click to view larger
“You don’t see this type of work too often.”

More than 4,500 volunteers united in 1993 to build the playground, which is one-of-a-kind in the nation.

“His energy, desire, excitement, skills, everything was just really, really touching,” said Parks & Recreation director Jill Zachary said of Garred. “I wish we could duplicate him. He’s a fantastic volunteer.”

Garred has made a successful career in Santa Barbara out of cabinet and furniture construction. He’s also a general contractor. He built a single-horse trolley for use in Solvang, and was a workshop director for the Summer Solstice parade in 1996.

He showed Noozhawk pictures of his other creations, including a cradle for a baby, a seesaw that at the time was the largest in the world, and a coffin for his cat.

In 1993, he responded to a newspaper ad to serve as volunteer supervisor for construction of the new playground.

“I knew that I had skills that would be valued for the task,” he said. “I think everyone did a great job. This park has so much character. It’s really heartfelt for the community.”

Garred spent many hours building the playground, but he doesn’t recall the total.

“The fun thing about volunteer work is I don’t know how many hours,” he said, “and I don’t want to know.”

