Santa Barbara Kite Festival Ready to Soar from SBCC’s West Campus on April 14

By David Hefferman for the Santa Barbara Kite Festival | April 8, 2013 | 1:08 a.m.

The 28th annual Santa Barbara Kite Festival lands Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Barbara City College’s “Great Meadow” West Campus lawn. This year’s festival is dedicated to the “Wind Wizard” Dan Rubesh, who was instrumental in the growth of the festival and the Central Coast kite-flying community.

The festival’s blufftop lawn location overlooks the beautiful Santa Barbara harbor and breakwater, and is a perfect site for kite flying. Parking is plentiful on campus, and admission to the festival is free.

The Santa Barbara Kite Festival is guaranteed to be a fun-filled, family-style affair featuring kites of all sizes, shapes and colors. Fliers of all abilities are welcome. One of the most popular events held throughout the day is the “tail chase” for children. Children in various age groups try to catch the tail of a kite as it dips and dives through the air. Prizes will be awarded in most categories. Competitions range from “kite fighting” and “sport flying” for skilled fliers, to the more accessible categories such as “most beautiful,” “highest flying” and “largest kites.” Kites will be available for purchase at the festival. There will also be food and beverages, and a kids zone with jumpers and family info tables.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Kite Festival, call 805.637.6202 or 805.963.2964, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The “Great Meadow” (West Campus lawn) is located on SBCC’s West Campus at 971 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, adjacent to the college’s main campus.

April 2013 is Kite Month in Santa Barbara. Thanks to a proclamation by then-Mayor Marty Blum and the Santa Barbara City Council in 2007, the month of April is officially designated as Kite Month in the City of Santa Barbara.

In addition, the Santa Barbara Kite Festival was recognized in 2007 for its annual contributions to community recreation and family fun. Blum agreed to author the proclamation in coordination with National Kite Month, a nonprofit venture co-founded by the American Kitefliers Association and the Kite Trade Association International.

— David Hefferman is an organizer of the Santa Barbara Kite Festival.

