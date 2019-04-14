Santa Barbara Kite Festival Swoops and Soars with High-Flying Fun

For 34th year, fliers, fans and fledglings send their kites shooting the breezes over Santa Barbara City College

Kites of all sizes and colors could be seen floating over Santa Barbara City College during Sunday’s 34th Santa Barbara Kite Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Colorful kites of all sizes were soaring and twisting through the breezy sky over Santa Barbara City College at Sunday’s 34th Santa Barbara Kite Festival.

Organizers offered a free, day-long community recreation and family event on the wind-swept West Campus lawn. The day featured kite-making activities, demonstrations and competitions, while advanced fliers showcased the sophisticated art of sport kite flying.

The grassy bluff was an ideal spot to fly a kite.

A vendor on site offered kites for purchase, and kite enthusiasts could customize their toys at an activity station.

San Diego resident Jill Nery and her son, Lucas, 5, learned of the annual kite festival while visiting MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation in Santa Barbara.

“Seeing all of the beautiful kites is the best part of the festival,” she said. “We were at MOXI this morning and they gave us a coupon for a free kite.”

Lucas, a first-time kite flier, found enough open space to get his flying object airborne. His black and white kite caught a breeze and began gaining height.

He was filled with excitement.

The American Kitefliers Association, in cooperation with the Kite Trade Association International, has declared April as National Kite Month.

April has been designated Kite Month in Santa Barbara since the City Council approved a proclamation in 2007.

