Santa Barbara Knocked Out of D-1 Water Polo Playoffs by Foothill

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High fell behind 6-1 in the first period at Santa Ana-Foothill and suffered 10-5 defeat in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 first-round playoff game on Wednesday.

The Dons were playing 24 hours after grinding out a 4-2 wild-card win over Huntington Beach.

Foothill's Malia Allen scored four goals and Dani Ayala added three goals and three assists. The Knights' goalkeeper Molly DiLalla made it tough for Santa Barbara shooters as she came up with 15 saves.

Grace Raisin scored three goals and earned four ejections to lead the Dons. Abigail Hendrix had a goal and two assists and Alex Szymczak added a goal and two steals. Goalie Joie Ruiz made four saves and a steal.

Santa Barbara ends the year at 16-14.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.