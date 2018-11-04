Santa Barbara Knocked Out of Tennis Playoffs by Aliso Niguel

Tennis

Santa Barbara High ran into an experienced Aliso Niguel girls tennis team and fell, 14-4, in the second round of the CIF playoffs.

The Dons fell behind 5-1 in the first round and never recovered.

The doubles team of Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez won two sets against the Wolverines.

"It was great to see Claudia and Hannah mixing up service formations to try and change patterns against steady returners," said Dons coach Danny Echt.

"I was pleased with our efforts against a very strong team in Aliso Niguel," he added. "We were well prepared and competed well."

Santa Barbara concludes the season with a record of 13-10.