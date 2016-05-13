Santa Barbara KO’d from Tennis Playoffs by Corona del Mar

Tennis

Santa Barbara High ran into a powerhouse tennis team in sixth-ranked Corona del Mar and was ousted in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs, 14-4, on Friday in Newport Beach.

"Corona Del Mar was just too strong," said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe.

Corona del Mar won 8 of 9 singles points and 6 of 9 doubles points.

"We lost a couple of tiebreakers, so we had our chances to make the score much closer," Tebbe said. "Our guys competed well just as they have done all season. It is never fun to lose your last match but our guys earned the opportunity to play one of the top teams in Southern California and it is a great experience to go head to head against top players."

The Dons finish the season with a 14-6 record. Three of their players still will be competing in the CIF individual tournament later this month. Spencer Ekola will compete in the singles and Jackson Powell and Logan Lender in doubles.

Singles:

Jackson Powell 1-2

Taylor Kleine 0-3

Mike Kelly 0-3

Doubles:

Spencer Ekola / Logan Lender 1-2

Taggart Mills / Harry DeBoer 1-2

Tyler Greenwald / Noah Ostovany 1-2

