Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Will Consider Joining LA-Based Community Choice Energy Program

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 7, 2018 | 9:47 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara will study whether to join the Clean Power Alliance, a Los Angeles-based group that allows cities to pull together to purchase electricity wholesale, and then sell it to is community members.

Council members Kristen Sneddon and Jason Dominguez requested that the Santa Barbara City Council discuss the matter at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The council voted 6-0 to send the proposal to its Community Choice Energy Committee for discussion. City staff will then analyze the Clean Power Alliance option and make a recommendation to the full council by April.

“Clean Power Alliance offers cheaper, cleaner electricity and that helps our environment and economy, while giving residents more choices,” Dominguez said. “This helps the city reach its goal of 50 percent renewable energy by 2020 and 100 percent renewable by 2030.”

Santa Barbara has been wrestling with how to provide energy alternatives and in 2017 considered creating a regional community choice energy program along with 11 other jurisdictions in the Tri-Counties.

A feasibility study concluded that a local program would not be financially competitive with Southern California Edison.

Community Choice Energy, Clean Power Alliance and other programs allow cities and counties to choose their sources of electrical power and to set their own rates.

The program’s goal is to give consumers a more competitive rate, and greener options, than what the large utility companies provide. The local governments could purchase electricity from renewable sources, and they would be delivered through existing utility transmission lines.

Dominguez wants Santa Barbara to join the Clean Power Alliance program because the first Community Choice Energy study cost $200,000, only to determine that it was infeasible. Dominguez said most of Texas gives its residents energy choices and California should do the same.

“If it is good for the pro-oil state, it is good for us,” Dominguez said.

Environmentalists at the council meeting were supportive of the decision to study joining the Clean Power Alliance, while also pursuing local alternatives that might be more financially feasible than what the original study determined.

“We should be joining an alliance like this because it would take a lot of the burden off our shoulders in trying to create something from scratch,” community activist Anna Marie Gott said during public comment.

Councilman Gregg Hart said it will be important to study both a local and Los Angeles plan before moving forward.

“I want to carefully review additional technical analysis about the locally-based Community Choice Energy proposal to compare the costs and benefits of the local option to the Los Angeles County Clean Power Alliance,” Hart said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 