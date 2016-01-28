Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Land (Use) Academy to Offer 6-Week Intensive on South Coast Development

By Jay Higgins for the Santa Barbara Land (Use) Planner’s Academy | January 28, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Land (Use) Planner’s Academy starts Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, and runs six consecutive Wednesday evenings until March 16.

The Academy is presented by the Central Coast Section of the American Planning Association and will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn about land use issues in the region and how to influence local land use decisions.

Coursework includes zoning and development history of the area, housing incentives and controls, climate change laws, energy production and resource protection, traffic management, water resource planning, economic development and other critical updates to the legal and political landscape that shape our built environment.  

Instructors for this program are experts in the field of local land use. Each evening the academy instructors will focus on a particular topical area in the planning process.  

The topics and instructors include the following:

» A Brief History of Land Use Planning in Santa Barbara, by Neal Graffy and Sheila Lodge

» An Overview of South Coast Zoning Codes and General Plans, by Renee Brooke, Jay Higgins and Eva Turenchalk

» California Land Use Law 101, Property Rights and Takings, by Dylan Johnson and Steven A. Amerikaner

» Recent Updates to the California Environmental Quality Act by Olivia Marr and Marc Chytillo

» A panel discussion of Climate Change Laws moderated by Bret McNulty

» Santa Barbara’s Oil Production Platform, by Errin Briggs

» Critical Issues Facing CA’s Water Supply, by Amy Steinfeld

» Housing Demand, Incentives and Regulation, by Lisa Plowman and Rob Pearson

» Santa Barbara’s Transportation Problems, Future and Regional Plans, by Rob Dayton

» The Shared Economy and Local Government Reaction, by Laura Capps

» A Special “Funk Zone” Visioning Workshop, by Suzanne Elledge

“This is vitally needed," said Rob Dayton, Santa Barbara’s principal transportation planner and one of the Academy’s volunteer instructors. "I see the Planning Academy as a venue to teach people about future forward thinking polices and bold political moves that are needed to grow SB in the ways it was hewn.”

Classes will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtor’s building located at 1415 Chapala Street. The class includes a light meal and refreshments provided by the academy.

More information, such as a complete list of courses and instructors and registration can be found at www.openspace-cc.com.  

Jay Higgins represents the Santa Barbara Land (Use) Planner’s Academy.

 
