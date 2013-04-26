Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Landlord Dario Pini Has Charges Reduced in Burglary Case

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 26, 2013 | 7:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini, who is facing burglary charges after he was allegedly seen taking construction materials off a downtown site, had his charges reduced from felonies to misdemeanors in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Friday.

Pini, who owns hundred of properties in Santa Barbara, was taken into custody on March 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a burglary that occurred earlier that week.

Neighbors of 316 W. Carrillo St. reported that Pini was seen taking copper tubing, pipe fittings and coaxial cable from a nearby property, where renovation work had begun.

When a neighbor confronted Pini, he told the resident that he had permission to be there, but dropped items from the residence as he left the scene, police said.

Deputy District Attorney Greg Boller told Noozhawk Friday that Judge Clifford Anderson granted the request to reduce the charges to a burglary misdemeanor, a request that was made as a result of new information obtained since the case was initially filed as a felony.

“The newly obtained information came as a result of additional interviews of witnesses, communication with the alleged victim, review of photographs, and further investigation as to the valuation of property at issue,” Boller said.

Pini’s next court appearance will be May 2 for a readiness and settlement conference.

He is facing a maximum punishment of one year in the county jail if convicted.

Pini’s attorney, Josh Lynn, said he had no comment on the case at this time.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 