Local News

Santa Barbara Landlord Dario Pini in Court on Burglary Charge

Preliminary hearing set next week on burglary charge connected to alleged theft of copper tubing, pipe fittings and cable

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 16, 2013 | 2:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini appeared in Superior Court Tuesday on burglary charges, and will be back before a judge next week for a preliminary hearing.

Pini, who owns hundred of properties in Santa Barbara, was taken into custody on March 22 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a burglary that occurred earlier that week.

Neighbors of 316 W. Carrillo St. reported Pini was seen taking copper tubing, pipe fittings and coaxial cable from a nearby property, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Renovation work had begun at the Carrillo Street site, which was surrounded by chain-link fencing, and several neighbors had contacted the property owner, reporting that Pini had been seen twice on the property. 

When a neighbor confronted Pini, he told the resident that he had permission to be there, but dropped items from the residence as he left the scene, Harwood said.

Copper tubing, water heater pipe fittings and coaxial cable are some of the items that Pini allegedly took from the residence, and an investigation confirmed that Pini did not have permission to be on the property, Harwood said.

Pini was later picked up by officers on patrol, and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the burglary warrant.

On Tuesday morning, Pini appeared in court out of custody with his attorney, Josh Lynn. 

The pair went before Judge Thomas Adams, who set April 26 for Pini’s preliminary hearing to begin.

“I expect the case will be resolved that day,” Lynn told Noozhawk outside the courtroom on Tuesday.

“Mr. Pini did absolutely nothing wrong,” Lynn said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

