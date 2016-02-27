Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Paving Way for Las Positas Road Multipurpose Pathway

$25 million project from Modoc Road to Cliff Drive includes restoration and plantings for Las Positas and Arroyo Burro creeks

The City of Santa Barbara is planning to create a multipurpose pathway and restore a portion of the creek along Las Positas Road as part of a project to enhance the Las Positas Valley.
The City of Santa Barbara is planning to create a multipurpose pathway and restore a portion of the creek along Las Positas Road as part of a project to enhance the Las Positas Valley. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 27, 2016 | 11:55 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara is rolling ahead on a $25 million plan to build a multiuse pathway along parts of Modoc and Las Positas roads.

City planners want to create a pathway for bicyclists, pedestrians and runners, with the goal of making alternative transportation more attractive and viable in the area.

Santa Barbara received a $1.4 million Caltrans ​Active Transportation Program grant for preliminary design of the path.

“These funds come at a great time, especially now that Las Positas Road is no longer a state highway, giving the city local control to create a safer passageway and beach access for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

The path will begin on Modoc Road at Calle de los Amigos, west of Vista del Monte Retirement Community, and continue east for approximately a mile toward the busy intersection of Modoc and Las Positas roads.

The route will then turn south for about 1.6 miles along Las Positas Road to Cliff Drive.

Las Positas Road is a thoroughfare for traffic, with cars whizzing by at speeds of 55 mph or faster at all times of the day. The path eventually is to tie into the Las Positas-Cliff intersection, where the city is also planning to build a roundabout.

The path, roundabout and restoration of Las Positas Creek, which feeds into Arroyo Burro Creek, are all part of the city’s ambitious plans to enhance the Las Positas Valley through a variety of street, sidewalks and creekside improvements.

The restoration plans include removing 30,000 square feet of concrete lining from the creek channel, grading to establish shallower creek banks, planting the banks with native plant and tree species, and installing large sandstone boulders to protect the banks from erosion.

As part of the restoration, native trees such as alders, oaks and sycamores are to be planted to help stabilize the creek banks, provide shade and improve habitat value. Native wetland plants are to be added to help improve water quality.

“We are in close coordination with the Public Works Department regarding the range of public improvement projects in the Las Positas Valley since they all serve to improve public access within and between residential and recreation/open space areas, as well as support public safety and alternative means of transportation,” said Jill Zachary, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition to the management and enhancement of public open space, the Parks and Recreation Department has prioritized the restoration of Las Positas and Arroyo Burro creeks through its Creeks Division.

The city plans to apply for additional Active Transportation Program grant money for construction, which may start this fall.

The project might be built in phases over several years, and the city will need a coastal development permit and approval from several boards.

“The Las Positas Valley is home to an array of public open spaces, with both active and passive recreation opportunities, including city parks such as Hidden Valley and the Douglas Family Preserve as well as the Santa Barbara County Arroyo Burro Beach Park,” Zachary said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 