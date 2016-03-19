Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Las Positas Road Multiuse Pathway Gets Favorable Reception from Santa Barbara Review Agency

Architectural Board of Review says 2-mile stretch of Las Positas, Modoc roads overdue for clearer separation from traffic

The intersection of Las Positas and Veronica Springs roads would receive a host of safety enhancements under a City of Santa Barbara proposal to improve streets, sidewalks and creeksides in the Las Positas Valley. Click to view larger
The intersection of Las Positas and Veronica Springs roads would receive a host of safety enhancements under a City of Santa Barbara proposal to improve streets, sidewalks and creeksides in the Las Positas Valley.  (City of Santa Barbara rendering)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 19, 2016 | 10:55 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review had high praise for a proposed multiuse pathway along Modoc and Las Positas roads, calling the project long overdue.

The City of Santa Barbara wants to make it safer — and provide a clearer separation — for walkers, joggers and bike riders, away from the vehicle traffic that whizzes by on both streets. The city is considering railings and wider striping along parts of the two-mile stretch.

“When we create bike facilities we do want to offer some for all ages and abilities of riders,” project planner Jessica Grant told the agency at its meeting last week.

“What you see now, today, is more of the spandex, more serious riders who are along Las Positas Road, and the purpose of the Class I (Bikeway) is to have varying abilities, whether you are 5 years old or 80 years old.”

The path will begin on Modoc Road at Calle de los Amigos, west of Vista del Monte Retirement Community, and continue east for approximately a mile toward the busy intersection of Modoc and Las Positas roads. The route will then turn south on Las Positas and continue toward the road’s terminus at the intersection with Cliff Drive.

Las Positas Road is a thoroughfare for traffic, with cars and trucks traveling at speeds of 55 mph or faster at all times of the day. The path eventually is to tie into the Las Positas-Cliff intersection, where the city is also planning to build a roundabout.

Grant said the project concept has been around in various documents since the 1970s. Much of the municipal public works budget goes toward street maintenance, but the city received a $1.2 million Caltrans Active Transportation Program grant for design of the project.

Construction could take several years and is likely to cost as much as $25 million. The city plans to build in phases, and to seek grant funding along the way.

Architectural Board of Review members said the project is long overdue.

A multiuse pathway and other neighborhood improvements are proposed for a two-mile stretch of Las Positas and Modoc roads. Click to view larger
A multiuse pathway and other neighborhood improvements are proposed for a two-mile stretch of Las Positas and Modoc roads. (City of Santa Barbara map)

“I think this is a great project,” said Courtney Jane Miller, a landscape architect on the board. “I think that it will greatly improve safety at intersections.”

The ABR suggested that the city look at barriers other than railings, such as trees and other natural landscape, to separate motorists from bicyclists and pedestrians.

“It’s a really nice project,” ABR member Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp said. “You guys have done a lot of great of work. It would be nice to keep this path as natural as possible, but overall I think it is going to be a really great project.”

ABR member Howard Wittausch suggested that the city look more closely at ways for bicyclists to merge into intersections without sharing space with motorists.

The path, roundabout and restoration of Las Positas Creek, which feeds into Arroyo Burro Creek, are all part of the city’s ambitious plans to enhance the Las Positas Valley through a variety of street, sidewalks and creekside improvements.

The restoration plans include removing 30,000 square feet of concrete lining from the creek channel, grading to establish shallower creek banks, planting the banks with native plant and tree species, and installing large sandstone boulders to protect the banks from erosion.

As part of the restoration, native trees such as alders, oaks and sycamores are to be planted to help stabilize the creek banks, provide shade and improve habitat value. Native wetland plants are to be added to help improve water quality.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

