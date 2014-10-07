City of Santa Barbara Launches OpenGov Financial Transparency Database

The City of Santa Barbara is opening its books to the public with the launch of an OpenGov database for financial transparency.

The city currently posts annual budgets and other financial reports on its website, but the data is static and can’t be manipulated, Finance Director Bob Samario said.

OpenGov operates similar websites for government agencies all over the country, putting detailed financial information into the hands of the public.

Budget manager Michael Pease will update the financial information monthly, so the site has up-to-date spending and revenue information.

The city’s financial activity can be searched and filtered by fund, department, project and expense type. Data can be searched within the current year or on a yearly basis starting in 2010.

The web-based system will cost the city $11,000 per year,.

It launched on Tuesday, the day of a presentation to the Santa Barbara City Council.

It can be accessed through the city’s website or directly by clicking here.

As examples, Pease showed how to isolate the benefit costs for Finance Department employees and the supplies fund for the Library Department.

Mayor Helene Schneider said she worried about not having enough context on the site, including definitions of “special projects” and explanations of adopted versus amended budget numbers.

Samario said the Finance Department is happy to answer questions, and hopes exploring the site will make members of the public more engaged in the budget process.

“You’re going to make a lot of budget wonks out there very happy,” Schneider said.

Pease offered a few tips for using the OpenGov site:

Hitting the “reset” button on the upper left of the page will default back to the main page, which shows the total expenses, by year, of the city's general fund.

After applying filters, the specific data set can be shared by email or social media, exported into Excel, or saved as an image file.

