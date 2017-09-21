Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigators Declare Santa Barbara Laundromat Fire Suspicious, Estimate $500,000 Loss

The Bubbles & Beans laundromat is boarded up after a structure fire destroys the building on De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The Bubbles & Beans laundromat is boarded up after a structure fire destroys the building on De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 21, 2017 | 5:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department determined the Monday morning fire that destroyed the Bubbles & Beans laundromat and shoe repair is suspicious in nature, Capt. Gary Pitney said Thursday. 

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1930 De la Vina Street at 2:09 a.m. to find a fire in the back of the building, which eventually spread to the front and blew out the storefront windows.

The building was completely gutted, and Pitney said the City Fire Department estimated the damage at $300,000 for the building and $200,000 for the contents. 

The Santa Barbara City Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire, and no further details were available. 

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from burning the adjacent businesses, but the adjacent tobacco shop did have some smoke damage. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A structure fire destroys the Bubbles & Beans laundromat and shoe repair in Santa Barbara early Monday morning. Click to view larger
A structure fire destroys the Bubbles & Beans laundromat and shoe repair in Santa Barbara early Monday morning.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk file photo)
