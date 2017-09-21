Investigators Declare Santa Barbara Laundromat Fire Suspicious, Estimate $500,000 Loss

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department determined the Monday morning fire that destroyed the Bubbles & Beans laundromat and shoe repair is suspicious in nature, Capt. Gary Pitney said Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1930 De la Vina Street at 2:09 a.m. to find a fire in the back of the building, which eventually spread to the front and blew out the storefront windows.

The building was completely gutted, and Pitney said the City Fire Department estimated the damage at $300,000 for the building and $200,000 for the contents.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire, and no further details were available.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from burning the adjacent businesses, but the adjacent tobacco shop did have some smoke damage.

