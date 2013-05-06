Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club Rolling Out Its Annual Open House Saturday

“Saturday On The Green,” an annual open house event, will feature free lessons by members of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Men and women are invited to try their skill at this sport, which, for many, has become a lifetime activity.

Lawn bowls is a finesse-skill game, sometimes referred to as “billiards on grass.” Although it is a sport for all ages, and played both as a recreation and highly competitive international sport, its low-impact manner and unique social interaction appeals especially to adults and seniors.

?Those looking to take advantage of the free lessons should wear flat-sole, tennis-type shoes to the bowling green.

All equipment will be provided without charge.

The Open House 2013 and the State of California’s Official “Lawn Bowls Day” will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at Spencer Adams Park, 1216 De la Vina St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, or call 805.965.1773.

— Lucille Jackson is a member of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.