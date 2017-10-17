Lawn Bowls Club Rolls Out 80th Anniversary Bash

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC) celebrated its 80th anniversary over the weekend at Spencer Adams Park, site of the first Santa Barbara High School built in 1924.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider presented proclamations commending the club that was formed in 1937, and lauded the contribution its members have made to recreation in the downtown area of the Santa Barbara community.

Bud Viard, board member and past president, gave a history of the club that is on the site of the city's first high school. Club president Sharron Adams accepted the awards on behalf of the SBLBC Board and members.

Jill Zachary, director of Parks and Recreation, also spoke of the hard work the SBLBC members have done to contribute recreation in downtown Santa Barbara through the sport of lawn bowls, and said how happy she and her staff were to work with the SBLBC Board and its members over the years.

Zachary recently visited SBLBC to take a private lesson. She talked about how much she enjoyed the sport and her tutelage from Adams.

Also attending were Jerry Jordano, partner at Central Coast Home Health & Hospice, an event corporate sponsor for SBLBC, and guests of the Santa Barbara Police Department — Sgt. Kasi Corbett and officers Kyle Rapp and C.J. Powell, who had a lawn bowl lesson from past president Tony Cunningham.

The exhibition bowls game before the awards luncheon included enthusiastic SBLBC members, who were committed to their morning up-down game.

When SBLBC began in 1937 in Santa Barbara, countless new food and beverage products were being introduced in America including Spam, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer.

The SBLBC luncheon, coordinated by Denise Foxwell and her staff of volunteer members, featured a variety of menu items including Spam egg salad croissant sandwiches, Krispy Kreme doughnuts with raspberries and whipped cream, select soft drinks, wines from Margerum Wines and cookies from Renaud's Patisserie.

Members and VIP each took home a can of Spam and small bottles the of soda introduced in 1937. The 80th anniversary cake was enjoyed to the sounds of 1937 Big Band records.

Gift certificates for 80 days of lawn bowls at the club were presented to VIPs in attendance by Adams and Ellen Morton to celebrate their SBLBC 80th anniversary.

Guests were offered a free lawn bowls lesson. They also could relax in the clubhouse at 1216 De la Vina St. that was built in 1956 through donation from club member Spencer Adams, a retired attorney who came to Santa Barbara from Chicago.

"Our club is honored to be recognized for the recreation we offer and have offered in downtown Santa Barbara through the sport of lawn bowls for 80 years, and the anniversary luncheon seemed to be enjoyed by everyone," said Sharron Adams.

For more information on the club and its history visit: www.santabarbaralbc.org.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.