Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Leaders, Elected Officials Talk Business at State of the City Breakfast

Mayor Helene Schneider, City Administrator Paul Casey give an update on business, community issues

Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey talks about the city’s finances at the annual State of the City breakfast event.
Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey talks about the city’s finances at the annual State of the City breakfast event.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo )
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 20, 2015 | 9:55 p.m.

The local business community gathered Friday over breakfast plates and coffee to hear city officials discuss Santa Barbara's financial and civic picture as well as highlights of the past year.

The 15th annual State of the City Breakfast was held at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, and was hosted by the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

In addition to the tables where attendees enjoyed breakfast as a part of their $60 ticket price, seats were set up for the general public to listen to the presentation after Mayor Helene Schneider raised concerns about access to the event.

Schneider was one of the presenters, and talked about some of the challenges facing downtown business, such as aggressive panhandling, and how the city is dealing with those issues. 

Schneider reminded the audience that the City Council voted last year to increase the security presence on State Street when it approved the hiring of six community-service officers to issue citations and deal with nuisance complaints.

"A couple of CSOs are already working the area," she said, adding that more will start work soon after they go through their background checks.

Schneider also went over some of the statistics that were published by the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, and said that the group was in talks to replicate a successful project that was able to move people off the streets in the Milpas Street area, and try to repeat that success on State Street.

In her update on law enforcement, she said violent and property crime rates in the city are down 27 percent over the last five years.

Other highlights from the law enforcement area were that the city's Police Department celebrated the graduation of its first class to come out of the G.R.E.A.T program, Gang Resistance Education and Training, in which Officer Adrian Gutierrez taught fifth-graders at Monroe, Harding and McKinley elementary schools.

Schneider also talked about an issue the city has dealt with for decades — the shortage of affordable housing.

The city's vacancy rate remains below 1 percent, and Schneider said that more rentals being used as vacation rentals has narrowed down selection as well, and that the city will be doing some public outreach to decide on a policy direction. 

The city is updating its zoning ordinance this year, and "believe it or not, construction of La Entrada has finally begun," she said to applause in the ballroom, adding that the 124-room hotel and mixed use commercial space on lower State Street is slated to be completed in the summer of 2016.

The replacement of the bridge and Mission Creek improvements on lower State Street as well as construction of a new children's museum nearby, known as MOXI, are also on the city's radar.

Summer Solstice will have a permanent home in its building on the 600 block of Garden Street, and the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative will oversee the facility for the rest of the year, when it will be available to arts organizations to use as a rehearsal space, workshop area and more.

Other highlights were a video stating that Santa Barbara has become a hub for entrepreneurship, start-up culture and innovation.

Hundreds of people attended Friday's State of the City event. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

"Our local economy has turned a corner," Schneider said, adding that the city will continue working with the business community to "ensure that Santa Barbara keeps its luster."

City Administrator Paul Casey was also on hand to give an overview of the city's financial condition, which is strong but is facing formidable costs to maintain streets and infrastructure for water and wastewater systems. 

The city's enterprise funds, like those that support the golf course and Santa Barbara Airport, are struggling, he said.

At the airport, deficits are projected over the next three years, and the organization is looking at having to use reserves due to a drop in activity, he said.

"We are doing all that we can to try and increase air travel at the airport," he said.

While enterprise funds are still finding their way, the city's general fund "is clearly doing better than it was five years ago," he said.

The city brought in $21 million in sales tax, $16 million in "bed tax" on local hotel beds, and $26.6 million in property tax in 2014.

Twenty-seven cruise ships will visit the city in 2015, which will mean a boost to waterfront and downtown tourism and an expected $250,000 in net revenues, Casey said. 

He told the crowd at Friday's breakfast that the city has reduced its level of employees down to 1995 levels, and all city employees now pay their full employee contribution for pension benefits, offsetting what the city once paid and saving up to $6 million a year.

The city is still facing major facility needs, with $400 million in unfunded needs, and many buildings have been given seismic retrofits to make them safe in an earthquake. 

Yet to be dealt with is the city's police station, though all of the police dispatchers were moved from the station's basement to the Granada Garage as a safety measure.

A "band-aid approach" means "it will be much more expensive the longer we wait," Schneider said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 