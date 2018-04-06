Santa Barbara Leaders, Elected Officials Talk Business at State of the City Breakfast

The local business community gathered Friday over breakfast plates and coffee to hear city officials discuss Santa Barbara's financial and civic picture as well as highlights of the past year.

The 15th annual State of the City Breakfast was held at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, and was hosted by the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

In addition to the tables where attendees enjoyed breakfast as a part of their $60 ticket price, seats were set up for the general public to listen to the presentation after Mayor Helene Schneider raised concerns about access to the event.

Schneider was one of the presenters, and talked about some of the challenges facing downtown business, such as aggressive panhandling, and how the city is dealing with those issues.

Schneider reminded the audience that the City Council voted last year to increase the security presence on State Street when it approved the hiring of six community-service officers to issue citations and deal with nuisance complaints.

"A couple of CSOs are already working the area," she said, adding that more will start work soon after they go through their background checks.

Schneider also went over some of the statistics that were published by the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, and said that the group was in talks to replicate a successful project that was able to move people off the streets in the Milpas Street area, and try to repeat that success on State Street.

In her update on law enforcement, she said violent and property crime rates in the city are down 27 percent over the last five years.

Other highlights from the law enforcement area were that the city's Police Department celebrated the graduation of its first class to come out of the G.R.E.A.T program, Gang Resistance Education and Training, in which Officer Adrian Gutierrez taught fifth-graders at Monroe, Harding and McKinley elementary schools.

Schneider also talked about an issue the city has dealt with for decades — the shortage of affordable housing.

The city's vacancy rate remains below 1 percent, and Schneider said that more rentals being used as vacation rentals has narrowed down selection as well, and that the city will be doing some public outreach to decide on a policy direction.

The city is updating its zoning ordinance this year, and "believe it or not, construction of La Entrada has finally begun," she said to applause in the ballroom, adding that the 124-room hotel and mixed use commercial space on lower State Street is slated to be completed in the summer of 2016.

The replacement of the bridge and Mission Creek improvements on lower State Street as well as construction of a new children's museum nearby, known as MOXI, are also on the city's radar.

Summer Solstice will have a permanent home in its building on the 600 block of Garden Street, and the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative will oversee the facility for the rest of the year, when it will be available to arts organizations to use as a rehearsal space, workshop area and more.

Other highlights were a video stating that Santa Barbara has become a hub for entrepreneurship, start-up culture and innovation.

"Our local economy has turned a corner," Schneider said, adding that the city will continue working with the business community to "ensure that Santa Barbara keeps its luster."

City Administrator Paul Casey was also on hand to give an overview of the city's financial condition, which is strong but is facing formidable costs to maintain streets and infrastructure for water and wastewater systems.

The city's enterprise funds, like those that support the golf course and Santa Barbara Airport, are struggling, he said.

At the airport, deficits are projected over the next three years, and the organization is looking at having to use reserves due to a drop in activity, he said.

"We are doing all that we can to try and increase air travel at the airport," he said.

While enterprise funds are still finding their way, the city's general fund "is clearly doing better than it was five years ago," he said.

The city brought in $21 million in sales tax, $16 million in "bed tax" on local hotel beds, and $26.6 million in property tax in 2014.

Twenty-seven cruise ships will visit the city in 2015, which will mean a boost to waterfront and downtown tourism and an expected $250,000 in net revenues, Casey said.

He told the crowd at Friday's breakfast that the city has reduced its level of employees down to 1995 levels, and all city employees now pay their full employee contribution for pension benefits, offsetting what the city once paid and saving up to $6 million a year.

The city is still facing major facility needs, with $400 million in unfunded needs, and many buildings have been given seismic retrofits to make them safe in an earthquake.

Yet to be dealt with is the city's police station, though all of the police dispatchers were moved from the station's basement to the Granada Garage as a safety measure.

A "band-aid approach" means "it will be much more expensive the longer we wait," Schneider said.

