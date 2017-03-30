Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Leaves Coach Bob Tourney With a Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 30, 2017 | 6:09 p.m.

Joe Firestone belted two triples and drove in three runs, and Santa Barbara High's baseball team capitalized on 12 walks and five errors by Ridgewood, Ill., to win its final game at the Coach Bob Invitational, 15-0, on Thursday in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Dons blew the game open with a nine-run sixth inning. The game was called after the sixth on the tournament's 10-run mercy rule.

Firestone led an eight-hit attack with three hits.

Tim Piozet earned his first win of the season. He limited the Rebels to four hits, struck out nine and walked one.

“We needed this win to finish the tournament on a high note,” Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. “Tim was consistently ahead of the hitters and not distracted by our sometimes lengthy at-bats.  Now, we can look forward to turning our season around as we return to Channel League play.”

The Dons, who finished 2-2 in the tournament and come home with a 4-11 overall record, play again next Saturday at Sierra Canyon in the Chatsworth Tournament.

Santa Barbara…103 209 —  15 8  1
Ridgewood, Ill.…000 000 —  0  4  5

Piozet and Craig;  Wagner, Vitale (4), DeVivo (5), Trevino (5) and Owens, Tsagaris (6), DeVivo (6).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 